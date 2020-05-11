Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone is in the US now, flies to Los Angeles from Mumbai amid lockdown

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber have flown to Los Angeles with their three kids- daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. Informing her fans, Sunny wrote that she felt that her kids would be safer in LA amid coronavirus pandemic. In a post on Instagram, Sunny wrote about their decision to fly to the US. “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!,” she captioned a picture.

Earlier, Sunny had shared a glimpse of her workout amid lockdown in Mumbai. Sharing a photo, she captioned it, “Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life!

Talking about how she has been coping with lockdown in Mumba, the actor had told Mumbai Mirror that the household chores are divided between her, her husband and nanny. “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them," she had said.

Sunny has been keeping her fans amused by sharing funny videos. Earlier, she shared a TikTok video in which she can be seen dancing while mopping the floor. "Hmmmm... if I'm forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny," she captioned the video. Have a look:

