Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone teaches how to mop a floor in style. Watch video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has become quite active on social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown began/ Not only this, she has even started her own series titled 'Locked Up With Sunny.' Her recent video in which she played a prank on husband Daniel Weber left the Netizens roll on the floor laughing. Now she's back with another one in which she can be seen mopping the floor of her house but in style. By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile' lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

Captioning the video, Sunny wrote, "Hmmmm... if I'm forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny." Have a look:

The video has naturally gone viral and fans are amused by Sunny's new avatar. "Good job!" one fans wrote, while another commented: "Awesome!" Another fan found the mundane activity of mopping the floor "too cute!" because Sunny was doing it.

Previously, she created a scenario in which she accidentally chopped off her finger while cooking and shouts to call Daniel to the kitchen. She captioned the same, "Prank!! This ain’t no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!" Check it out here:

Sunny and Weber are locked at their house with their three children - Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in a special dance number Hello Ji in the web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Her next project is a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola which also features Mandana Karimi.

-With IANS inputs

