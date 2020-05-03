Sunny Leone pranks husband Daniel Weber with chopped finger, fake blood. Watch what happened next

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has been entertaining her fans ever since the coronavirus lockdown started. Yet again, she again left her fans roll on the floor laughing when she posted a new video in which she was seen playing a prank on husband Daniel Weber. This Sunday was a hilarious one for Sunny who went live on Instagram and pulled off an epic prank as she planned to show him a chopped finger and fake blood made out of paint. Creating a scenario in which she accidentally chopped off her finger while cooking, she shouts to call Daniel to the kitchen who has been playing in his room for quite some time now. He freaks out as soon as he sees his wife all red in blood and runs here and there to help. However, Sunny makes him look at her phone to realize that he has been fooled and recorded.

The most hilarious part of the clip is when Sunny says, "Daniel ka band bajega aaj." Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny captioned it as, "Prank!! This ain’t no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!" Have a look at it here:

Later, after the whole scene, when Sunny asks him about her prank he says, "Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it’s a zero because I hated that it was done on me."

Sunny and Weber are locked at their house with their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher.

