Image Source : FILE IMAGE/SCREENGRAB Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: Aap Ki Kashish to Jhalak Dikhlaja, songs that will set your mood right

Singer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya known for his chartbuster songs is celebrating his 47th birthday on July 23 ie today. Having built a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry, the singer showed his creative talent that made him earn respect and name in Bollywood that no other singer has received. He was the first Indian singer to perform at the Wembley Arena and the Heineken music hall in Amsterdam. After establishing himself as a successful singer, Himesh went on to play the role of a mentor and judge in various singing reality shows. Not just this, he even tried his hands in the acting front and made a debut through the film Aap Kaa Surroor. After dating TV actress Sonia Kapur for a long time, the duo got hitched on May 13, 2018 leaving their fans amazed. Previously, the singer was married to Komal Reshammiya for 22 years before her and also has a son named Swaym. To celebrate Himesh Reshammiya turning a year older, we have put together some of his best compositions that will be remembered generations after generations.

Check them out:

1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne from Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

2. Gela Gela from Aitraaz (2004) composed by Himesh

3. Jhalak Dikhalaja from Aksar

4. Tere Naam (Title track)

5. Aashiqui Mein Teri (36 China Town)

6. Aap Ki Kashish from Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

7. Tanhaiyaan from Aap Ka Suroor

8. Teri Meri from Bodyguard

9. Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786

10. Jumme Ki Raat from Kick

Happy Birthday, Himesh Reshammiya!

