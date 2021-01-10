Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID DARBAR Gauahar Khan on marriage with Zaid Darbar: Happy we didn't take time to take that plunge

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan who tied the knot to choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020 is happy that she did not waste time before taking the plunge. "(It is) Amazing! I am extremely happy and blessed that I found Zaid and the fact we did not take time to take that plunge," Gauahar told IANS.

Gauahar Khan got married to actor-dancer Zaid, son of composer Ismail Darbar, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their Instagram accounts. Earlier, they had triggered off curiosity among fans when they announced their wedding date on social media, and also kept them regularly updated with photographs and videos of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story. Their wedding celebrations became the talk of the town. They have been the real couple goals. Check out their adorable pictures here.

Soon after her wedding, Gauahar resumed to work, reportedly she shot for the film 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. She will be soon seen in the political drama Tandav. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias, and marks Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's debut in the OTT space. The web series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.

-with IANS inputs