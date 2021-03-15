Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN FIR against Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 protocol and shooting despite testing positive

Actress Gauahar Khan after facing a personal loss of her father's demise has fallen into legal trouble. She has been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols by going out for a film's shoot despite testing positive for the virus. She was found absent from her home when a BMC official reached her place. This comes in light when the number of cases are increasing resulting in a second wave of the pandemic. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police read, "No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe! FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19. We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus."

Meanwhile, a tweet by BMC read, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus."

Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, Gauahar who lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss season 7 lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5. Soon after his death, Gauahar took to Instagram and poured down her feelings alongside a post reading, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series 'Tandav' which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia amongst others.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said, "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions."

