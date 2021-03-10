Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan rubbishes pregnancy reports, says 'tumhara dimaag kharaab hai'

Actress Gauahar Khan recently lost her father and is going through one of the most difficult times in her life. The actress has been dealing with a lot of stress and trauma. Amidst this, there had been reports that Gauahar is pregnant with her first child after 3 months of marriage with Zaid Darbar. Gauahar couldn't help but respond to these rumors. She took to her Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a website that claimed that Gauahar is pregnant.

Gauahar wrote, "Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. I am not pregnant, thank you very much!"

For the unversed, the news report about Gauhar's pregnancy came after Zaid shared a video and the comments of the fans that came on it. In the video, Zaid can be seen saying 'koi aa rha hai', and his friends and family also join in. Though it seemed like a part of their Atrangz project.

Actress-model Gauahar Khan tied the knot in a dreamy 'nikah' ceremony with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25. The wedding was followed by a reception and waleema ceremony. Gauahar and Zaid's wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. She has been posting happy pictures and videos with Zaid since then.

Gauahar's lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5. Her father was unwell for a while and hospitalized last week. While the actress did not give away details about the reasons of demise, she did share a heartfelt post dedicated to her father along with a photo of him.

"My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much (sic)," she captioned the post, adding, "I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar, Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon (sic)."

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the web series, Tandav, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.