Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar misses late father: Wish I could hold you like this just one more time

Gauahar Khan and sister Nigaar Z Khan suffered a major loss in their personal lives when their father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on March 5. Ever since the two of them have been sharing fond memories with their late father on social media. Yet again, another post was shared in his memory by Nigaar who took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo with her daddy. The picture was taken during Gauahar and Zaid Darbar's wedding that took place on December 25, last year. In the same, the former actress-model was seen giving a hug to her father.

Alongside the photo, Nigaar shared an emotional post that read, "I wish I could hold you like this just one more time papa." Have a look at her post here:

Soon after his death, Gauahar took to Instagram and poured down her feelings alongside a post reading, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

She even shared an emotional video from her wedding and captioned it, "My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah. @harpreetbachher thank you so much for giving me this special gift today ! Love you !"

For those unversed about Nigaar, she has been a part of shows like-- Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Comedy Circus, Sacch Ka Saamna, Khan Sisters, etc. Not only this, but she even participated in Bigg Boss8 but could not survive in the extreme environment.

Lastly, she was seen playing the negative role in TV show Baal Veer. On the personal front, she is now married to her businessman boyfriend Khayyam Sheikh and residing in Dubai.