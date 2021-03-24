Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Farah Khan trolled for removing mask to smell mangoes amid COVID-19 at roadside stall | VIDEO

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, wearing mask while stepping out of your house has become a necessity. Be it a common man, politician, or celebrity, the rule goes the same for everyone. However, not abiding by the rules cost filmmaker Farah Khan some social media trolling recently. It all happened when the choreographer on Tuesday stepped out of her house to buy mangoes from a roadside stall. Wearing a grey coloured T-shirt, Farah in the video can be seen asking the fruit vendor to give her the best quality. However, what caught everyone's attention was her action of removing mask from her face to sniff the fruit to make sure it was ripe.

The video was captured by the paparazzi and was shared on the official Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani with a caption reading, "Keep calm and eat your aam #farahkhankunder #mango #mangoseason #mangolover."

However, it did not go down well with Netizens who started trolling Farah Khan for her move of removing mask to smell mangoes. While many called her action 'unhygienic,' there were others who said that doing the same during the pandemic didn't make sense.

A person wrote, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic," while another one commented, "Pls don't ever smell any fruit for tht matter .doesn't this lady kno tht during pandamic it's not allowed at all. She poses to know everything in d world. pseudo Bollywood."

Another one wrote in the comment section, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein!! oh bhai maro mujhe! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya." A person wrote, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic."

It was during the corona time last year when Farah slammed Bollywood celebs for 'flaunting' their privilege during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video she shared, Farah spoke about how certain Bollywood personalities posting workout videos were 'a little shallow.'

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that Holi celebrations, on March 28 and 29, will not be permitted in both private or public places. The city recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases and eight casualties on Tuesday.