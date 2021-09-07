Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DILJITDOSANJH Fan asks why Diljit Dosanjh isn't seen in Punjab anymore; G.O.A.T singer's response wins internet

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is known not just for his soulful voice or films but also for his down-to-earth nature. He is quite active on social media where he interacts with fans and treat them with his latest pictures and videos. Not only this but many of his hilarous cooking videos go viral and leave everyone go ROFLing. The 37-year-old singer is these days in Canada is rarely spotted in his homeland (Punjab). This is what caught a fan's attention who wanted to see him back in India and expressed the aforementioned grievance as he tweeted, "Hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan” (These days, we do not get to see you in your birthplace anymore)."

This caught the attention of the actor-singer who replied to his tweet and said that Punjab always remains in his heart. He wrote, "Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau (Punjab is in my blood, brother. Lakhs of people step out of Punjab for work, which doesn't mean that Punjab is not inside us anymore. This body is made of Punjab's soil, how can I leave it behind?)"

Have a look at the conversation here:

His response won the hearts of many and soon many users re-tweeted with lovable messages. See them here:

Diljit, for the unversed, was last spotted in Delhi during the farmers march where he addressed everyone from stage and said, "We have only one request to Centre… please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers. “Farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone."

He even indulged with a verbal spat with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on the matter.

On the work front, Diljit is these days busy promoting his album Moonchild Era which has songs such as Black and White, Vibe, Lover and Void.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the much-awaited film 'Honsla Rakh' that will release this Dussehra, i.e., on October 15, 2021. The romantic-comedy will also feature Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, and Shinda Grewal.