Pictures of Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh's blue-eyed son Sufi will make your day. Seen yet?

Various celebrities have started hiding their babies from paparazzi and avoid revealing the face of their newborn, owing to their privacy. Similar was the case with Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer-wife Jankee Parekh. The two who became proud parents to a baby boy in February this year have been sharing various pictures and videos by hiding his face. However, on the occasion of Sufi turning seven-month old, they finally revealed the first photos of their adorable munchkin through a montage video in which he was seen sitting on a couch. As soon as the post dropped on their respective social media handles, not just fans but even various celebs went crazy looking at his blue eyes and golden hair.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sufi is seen having a fun time while gazing at the camera. He won over the internet with the clip which has the song ‘I Get To Love You’ by Ruelle playing in the background. Alongside the post that his parents shared, they wrote in the caption, "Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim."

Have a look at the same here:

Tons of comments started pouring in on their post. 'The Empire' actress Drashti Dhami wrote, "Omgggggggggg !!!!!!! Sufii welcome baby," Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Omggggggggggg this is poster baby." Nikita Dutt commnted, "If the dictionary is looking for an official visual definition of adorable, here it is. God bless this little one," while Rashami Desai went crazy over "that smile." Anita Hassanandani asked, "What is this cuteness," and Aneri Vajani quipped, "Aahhhhhhhh I could cryyyyy."

The couple announced the name of their baby through a beautiful video and a caption reading, "‘Sufi’ A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you."

Both Nakuul and Jankee are quite active on Instagram and keep sharing cute videos and photos of their kiddo. Check them out here:

For those unversed, Jankee and Nakuul got married in the year 2012 and were blessed with Sufi in February 3 this year. Jankee had delivered Sufi through a C-section.

On the work front, Nakuul is these days seen playing the role of Ram opposite Disha Parmar (Priya) in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.' He has been a part of daily soaps like-- Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz.