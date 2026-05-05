Assembly Elections 2026: Check complete party-wise seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

New Delhi:

The results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have redrawn India’s political landscape, delivering a mix of expected outcomes and major upsets. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged dominant in key regions, new political forces and shifting voter loyalties signalled bigger structural changes in several states.

From Tamil Nadu's dramatic churn led by actor-politician Vijay's TVK to the BJP’s historic breakthrough in West Bengal, the verdict reflected both continuity and disruption. Kerala saw a decisive return of the Congress-led alliance, while Assam reaffirmed the BJP’s hold, making this election cycle one of the most politically significant in recent years.

Here are the party-wise seat tallies

West Bengal

The BJP scripted history in West Bengal, winning 206 seats and securing a commanding majority in the 294-member Assembly. The victory ended the Trinamool Congress’s long-standing dominance in the state.

The TMC finished a distant second with 80 seats, while the Congress and AJUP secured 2 seats each. CPI(M) managed just 1 seat, underscoring the scale of the BJP’s surge and the dramatic realignment of Bengal’s political landscape.

Party Seats Won BJP 207 TMC 80 Congress 2 AJUP 2 CPI(M) 1

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share BJP 45.84% AITC 40.80% INC 2.97% CPI(M) 4.45% AIFB 0.28% CPI 0.16% BSP 0.18% NOTA 0.78% RSP 0.10% CPI(ML)(L) 0.07% AIMIM 0.09% IUML 0.01% RASLJP 0.0

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political shift with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as the single largest party in its electoral debut. The Vijay-led party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of a majority but decisively outperforming established players.

The DMK finished second with 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. Smaller parties, including the Congress and PMK, managed 5 and 4 seats respectively, highlighting a fragmented mandate and setting the stage for post-poll negotiations.

Party Seats Won TVK 108 DMK 59 ADMK 47 INC 5 PMK 4

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share TVK 34.92% DMK 24.19% ADMK 21.21% NTK 4.00% INC 3.37% BJP 2.97% DMDK 1.20% VCK 1.09% CPI 0.66% CPI(M) 0.60% IUML 0.29% NOTA 0.41% BSP 0.11% CPI(ML)(L) 0.01% AIFB 0.01% RJD 0.00% Other 4.97%

Assam

The BJP retained its stronghold in Assam, winning 82 seats and emerging as the clear winner in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress secured 19 seats, while regional players BOPF and AGP won 10 seats each. The AIUDF managed to secure 2 seats, reflecting a fragmented opposition space in the state.

Party Seats Won BJP 82 INC 19 BOPF 10 AGP 10 AIUDF 2

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share BJP 37.81% INC 29.84% AGP 6.47% AIUDF 5.46% BOPF 3.73% UPPL 2.29% JMM 1.16% NOTA 1.23% AITC 0.89% CPI(M) 0.47% CPI 0.04% NPEP 0.16% AAAP 0.14% CPI(ML)(L) 0.13% AIFB 0.00% Other 10.17%

Kerala

Kerala delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats, while CPI(M) secured 26 seats. Allies IUML, CPI and Kerala Congress added 22, 8 and 7 seats respectively, consolidating the UDF’s dominant position in the 140-member Assembly.

Party Seats Won INC 63 CPI(M) 26 IUML 22 CPI 8 KEC 7

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share INC 28.79% CPI(M) 21.77% IUML 11.01% BJP 11.42% Other 11.71% KEC(M) 2.60% KEC 2.43% RSP 1.21% NCP(SP) 0.68% CPI 0.66% NOTA 0.57% BSP 0.15% AAAP 0.17% CPI(ML)(L) 0.00% NCP 0.00% RJD 0.82%

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress led the tally with 12 seats, positioning itself as the dominant force in the Union Territory. The DMK secured 5 seats, while the BJP followed with 4. Independents won 3 seats and TVK made its presence felt with 2 seats in the 30 member Assembly.

Party Seats Won AINRC 12 DMK 5 BJP 4 IND 3 TVK 2

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share AINRC 23.12% INC 17.54% TVK 16.72% DMK 13.74% BJP 12.19% Other 13.12% NTK 1.36% ADMK 1.09% NOTA 0.77% VCK 0.14% CPI(M) 0.06% CPI 0.05% IUML 0.09%

Also read: Amit Shah appointed BJP's observer for West Bengal, JP Nadda for Assam after assembly elections victory