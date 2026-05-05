Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Check complete party-wise seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Assembly Elections 2026: Check complete party-wise seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Assembly election results 2026: From a historic breakthrough in West Bengal to a disruptive debut in Tamil Nadu, the results underline changing voter preferences and the emergence of new political equations.

Assembly Elections 2026
Assembly Elections 2026 Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have redrawn India’s political landscape, delivering a mix of expected outcomes and major upsets. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged dominant in key regions, new political forces and shifting voter loyalties signalled bigger structural changes in several states.

From Tamil Nadu's dramatic churn led by actor-politician Vijay's TVK to the BJP’s historic breakthrough in West Bengal, the verdict reflected both continuity and disruption. Kerala saw a decisive return of the Congress-led alliance, while Assam reaffirmed the BJP’s hold, making this election cycle one of the most politically significant in recent years.

Here are the party-wise seat tallies

West Bengal

The BJP scripted history in West Bengal, winning 206 seats and securing a commanding majority in the 294-member Assembly. The victory ended the Trinamool Congress’s long-standing dominance in the state.

The TMC finished a distant second with 80 seats, while the Congress and AJUP secured 2 seats each. CPI(M) managed just 1 seat, underscoring the scale of the BJP’s surge and the dramatic realignment of Bengal’s political landscape.

Party Seats Won
BJP  207
TMC  80
Congress  2
AJUP  2
CPI(M)  1

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share
BJP 45.84%
AITC 40.80%
INC 2.97%
CPI(M) 4.45%
AIFB 0.28%
CPI 0.16%
BSP 0.18%
NOTA 0.78%
RSP 0.10%
CPI(ML)(L) 0.07%
AIMIM 0.09%
IUML 0.01%
RASLJP 0.0

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political shift with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as the single largest party in its electoral debut. The Vijay-led party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of a majority but decisively outperforming established players.

The DMK finished second with 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. Smaller parties, including the Congress and PMK, managed 5 and 4 seats respectively, highlighting a fragmented mandate and setting the stage for post-poll negotiations.

Party Seats Won
TVK 108
DMK 59
ADMK 47
INC 5
PMK 4

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share
TVK 34.92%
DMK 24.19%
ADMK 21.21%
NTK 4.00%
INC 3.37%
BJP 2.97%
DMDK 1.20%
VCK 1.09%
CPI 0.66%
CPI(M) 0.60%
IUML 0.29%
NOTA 0.41%
BSP 0.11%
CPI(ML)(L) 0.01%
AIFB 0.01%
RJD 0.00%
Other 4.97%

Assam

The BJP retained its stronghold in Assam, winning 82 seats and emerging as the clear winner in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress secured 19 seats, while regional players BOPF and AGP won 10 seats each. The AIUDF managed to secure 2 seats, reflecting a fragmented opposition space in the state.

Party Seats Won
BJP 82
INC 19
BOPF 10
AGP 10
AIUDF 2

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share
BJP 37.81%
INC 29.84%
AGP 6.47%
AIUDF 5.46%
BOPF 3.73%
UPPL 2.29%
JMM 1.16%
NOTA 1.23%
AITC 0.89%
CPI(M) 0.47%
CPI 0.04%
NPEP 0.16%
AAAP 0.14%
CPI(ML)(L) 0.13%
AIFB 0.00%
Other 10.17%

Kerala

Kerala delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats, while CPI(M) secured 26 seats. Allies IUML, CPI and Kerala Congress added 22, 8 and 7 seats respectively, consolidating the UDF’s dominant position in the 140-member Assembly.

Party Seats Won
INC 63
CPI(M) 26
IUML 22
CPI 8
KEC 7

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share
INC 28.79%
CPI(M) 21.77%
IUML 11.01%
BJP 11.42%
Other 11.71%
KEC(M) 2.60%
KEC 2.43%
RSP 1.21%
NCP(SP) 0.68%
CPI 0.66%
NOTA 0.57%
BSP 0.15%
AAAP 0.17%
CPI(ML)(L) 0.00%
NCP 0.00%
RJD 0.82%

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress led the tally with 12 seats, positioning itself as the dominant force in the Union Territory. The DMK secured 5 seats, while the BJP followed with 4. Independents won 3 seats and TVK made its presence felt with 2 seats in the 30 member Assembly.

Party Seats Won
AINRC 12
DMK 5
BJP 4
IND 3
TVK 2

Party-wise vote share

Party Vote Share
AINRC 23.12%
INC 17.54%
TVK 16.72%
DMK 13.74%
BJP 12.19%
Other 13.12%
NTK 1.36%
ADMK 1.09%
NOTA 0.77%
VCK 0.14%
CPI(M) 0.06%
CPI 0.05%
IUML 0.09%

Also read: Amit Shah appointed BJP's observer for West Bengal, JP Nadda for Assam after assembly elections victory

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Assembly Elections Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\