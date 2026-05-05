Amit Shah appointed BJP's observer for West Bengal, JP Nadda for Assam after assembly elections victory

The BJP scripted history in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and securing a commanding majority in the 294-member assembly. The victory ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long dominant rule in the state.

The TMC finished a distant second with 80 seats, while the Congress and AJUP secured 2 seats each. CPI(M) managed just 1 seat, underscoring the scale of the BJP’s surge and the dramatic realignment of Bengal’s political landscape.

In a high stakes contest reminiscent of the political battle in Nandigram 5 years ago, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her home constituency of Bhabanipur, dealing a major blow to the Trinamool Congress amid a sweeping surge for the party across the state.

Adhikari secured victory by a margin of 15,105 votes, according to data from the Election Commission, marking a dramatic turnaround after Banerjee had led comfortably in the initial rounds of counting.

While Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, polled 73,917 votes, Banerjee received 58,812 votes.

“I thank the people of Bhabanipur for voting for me and ensuring a margin of over 15,000 votes,” Adhikari said after receiving his winning certificate.

The outcome echoes the 2021 Nandigram contest, where Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in a closely fought election that significantly reshaped West Bengal’s political landscape.

Assam assembly election results

The BJP retained its stronghold in Assam, winning 82 seats and emerging as the clear winner in the 126-member Assembly.

The Congress secured 19 seats, while regional players BOPF and AGP won 10 seats each. The AIUDF managed to secure 2 seats, reflecting a fragmented opposition space in the state.

Also read: BJP's first West Bengal chief minister to be sworn in on May 9, Rabindra Jayanti