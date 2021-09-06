Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STARMAA Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Host Akkineni Nagarjuna launches the show with 19 contestants. See full list

Bigg Boss is one of the much-awaited and popular reality shows not just in the Hindi Television industry but also in other languages. Looking at the excitement of the fans, the makers of the show finally launched Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The grand premiere took place on Sunday, September 5 with the host and Akkineni Nagarjuna on the stage. The actor who returned for the third time in a row welcomed the 19 contestants who impressed everyone with their glitzy performances. A teaser of the three-hour-long episode was shared by the makers on Twitter which promises five aspects of entertainment — drama, romance, action and new tasks, interesting contestants and wholesome entertainment for the family.

Speaking about the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, it will air on StarMaa and has celebrities like Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida.

See them here:

The promo was shared on Twitter with a caption reading, "The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment...Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa."

Speaking about the new show, Nagarjuna said in a statement, "The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavor is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artiste, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family."

Bigg Boss Hindi is hosted by Salman Khan while Bigg Boss Tamil sees Kamal Haasan as the presenter. Speaking about Bigg Boss Kannada, it features Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Malayalam has Mohanlal. Bigg Boss Telugu 1 was launcged by Jr NTR while the second season was taken over by Nani.