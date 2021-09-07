Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi is feeling like 'Queen of Cape Town' after winning ticket to finale

Stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been ruling the hearts of its viewers ever since its first episode. Be it the stunts or Rohit Shetty's hosting prowress or celebrities performing dangerous stunts, each and every twist has made it one of the much-loved shows of the small screen. It is slowly and steadily heading towards its grand finale but before that the contestants fought for the 'Ticket To Finale.' The six participants who fought for the same were Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. The result was declared after a final face-off between Rahul and Divyanka. Want to know who won it? It was Television's 'bahurani' aka Divyanka who got direct entry into the finale.

Speaking about the task, it so happened that the two of them were supposed to climb a hanging bus with the help of a ladder and bring the mannequin down through a pulley. Next, they had to unhook the mannequin and attach an equipment from the car to the danger box. After pressing the final button, fire blast took place and the task got over.

Divyanka does exceptionally well in the task and impressed Rohit Shetty. For those unversed, in the very first episode, Rohit declared that Divyanka would definitely be there in the final. It all happened when she courageously carried an alligator twice for the stunt. In the process, she got hurt but did not abort.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress took to Instagram and penned down a late Teachers' Day post for the host Rohit Shetty. It read, "Late teacher's day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn't have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true).

I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever. @itsrohitshetty"

See a glimpse of her stunt here:

When the episode came to an end, Rohit informed everyone that now the semi-finale week has begun and soon double elimination will take place.

