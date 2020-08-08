Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput was suppose to do discuss new film with these directors on June 15

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June at his Mumbai home. The investigation of the case has now been handed over to the CBI. A special team of CBI is engaged in the investigation of the case . Every day some new twist or the other comes up in the case. While there have been several reports saying that Sushant was depressed due to no work, Sushant was offered a film by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. it s happened that on June 13, Sushant's team had a meeting with the creative head of Excel Entertainment for Monday, June 15. Sushant liked the concept and wanted to have a meeting on June 15 on a zoom call. India TV confirmed the news from Ritesh Sidhwani's team.

Qasim, the creative head of Excel Entertainment interacted exclusively with India TV.and said, "Yes it is true that we were in touch with Sushant's management/agency who represented him, we shared a synopsis which we were told that Sushant liked it and proposed a script narration on Zoom. I got a call from Abhijeet on Saturday 13 June that Sushant wanted to read the script and then temporarily tap on the zoom on Tuesday. I said that I will email the script soon. We were really looking forward to filming with Sushant."

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh.

