Divya Agarwal's father passes away after fighting Covid19, Varun sood,Neha Dhupia and others offer condolences

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYAAGARWAL_OFFICIAL Divya Agarwal's father Sanjay Agarwal passed away

Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal's father Sanjay Agarwal passed away after losing his days-long battle with the novel Coronavirus. The actress and her boyfriend Varun Sood have shared emotional posts to mourn his unfortunate demise. Divya posted a picture snapped with her father and shared a heartbreaking note for him while her boyfriend Varun also posted the same picture and shared the news on his social media account.

Sanjay Agarwal, had been admitted to the hospital a week ago, after testing positive for the COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handle to mourn his father's demise. Shared a beautiful throwback picture with him, Divye penned an emotional note, saying "You are always with me. I love you, papa. RIP."

Varun also paid a heartwarming tribute to Divya's father by sharing the same post and same caption as that of Divya's.

Spiltsvilla's contestant had been going through a tough time as her parents and brother had contracted the virus. Although her brother and mother showed signs of recovery, her father being a heart patient, fought his battle for life against COVID-19.

After she shared the saddening news of her father's demise, her friends from the industry shared their heartfelt condolences with her. Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni, Priya Malik, Shruti Sinha, Ekta Kapoor, Ashish Chanchlani among others comment on the post and mourned his death.

Offering condolences, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Divya I'm so so so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers. Always be strong you brave one." While Shruti Sinha said "I’m so sorry to hear this. My condolences to you and your family D! I know it’s tough but be strong wherever he is, I’m sure he’s happy! sending love to you. RIP uncle."

Aly Goni commented, "RIP," Priya Malik said, "Really sorry to hear that. May his soul rest in peace."

Roshni Wadhwani said "I am so sorry to hear this Divya. Prayers for you and your family. Stay strong, sending you loads of strength and love...Rest In peace"

"Sorry to hear ! Condolences! Pls stay strong," Ekta Kapoor posted.

Youtuber, Ashish Chanchlani too offer condolences, as he wrote "Very sad to hear about your father. May his soul rest in peace.

Sending lots of prayers and condolences."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage