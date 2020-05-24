Disha Patani channelizes her inner Beyonce as she takes on viral Savage Challenge, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DISHAPATANI Disha Patani channelizes her inner Beyonce as she performs viral Savage Challenge, watch video

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has been treating her fans with stunning throwback pictures, home workout videos and funny TikTok videos with friend Krisha Shroff. On Sunday, the actress took on the viral Savage Challenge and, killed it with impressive moves. Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani shared the video and wrote, "Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge".In the video, Disha flaunts her toned abs and completes the stunning casual look with white athleisure bottoms and a baby pink cap.

During a recent interaction with a leading daily, Disha opened up about life under the COVID-19 lockdown and said that it is a bit difficult as there’s nothing much to be done. The star revealed that she has plenty of free time, which is not the case under normal circumstances and added that is making full use of the break by pampering her pets. She added that she has also been doing some basic dance routines at home to stay in these testing times.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

She will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

