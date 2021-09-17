Dia Mirza shares first photo of son Avyaan, marks the beginning of her motherhood journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza shares first photo of son Avyaan

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on July 14 had announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actress had shared that her son was born prematurely. On Friday, Dia shared the first picture of Avyaan and marked the beginning of her journey as a mother, In a long note, she thanked the doctors for taking good care of her and her son. She also revealed that her baby is finally home.

Dia Mirza shared a monochrome picture in which she can be seen holding her little bundle of happiness. She wrote, "Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021." She added, "Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer.. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way... All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are."

Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty and others reacted to the post. Soni Bendre wrote, "Welcome home baby Avyaan, god bless you… lots of love Dee to you and your family." PeeCee commented, "God bless your beautiful family Dee."

In July, Dia shared the news of her son's arrival with fans on Instagram with a long, emotional note. The actress posted a picture holding her son's hand. She informed her son was a premature baby born due to complications in her pregnancy. The baby is in Neonatal ICU since birth.

With the Instagram image she posted, Dia wrote: "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body'. These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she wrote on Instagram.

She said the family was waiting for the baby to come home, especially Samaira, who is Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga artist.

"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," posted Dia.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.