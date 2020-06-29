Dharmendra, Hema Malini starrer 'Pratiggya' completes 45 years, actor shares fond memories through video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra, Hema Malini starrer 'Pratigya' completes 45 years, actor shares fond memories through video

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been treating his fans by sharing insights about his quarantine activities through videos and pictures he has been sharing on his social media handles. Sailing in the same boat, the actor recalled the fond memories associated with his hit flick 'Pratiggya' that released in the year 1975 and completed 45 years of its release. Sharing a brief video clip of the ever-hit song from the film 'Uth Neend Se Mirzia Jaag Ja,' Dharmendra recalled fond memories with Hema Malini. Directed by Dulal Guha, 'Pratiggya' has always been a remarkable one under Deol's acting career list.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote alongside, "Mirza, mard aashiq... jiska naam Sahibaan se pahle liya jaata hai . Warna , Heer Ranjha ...Laila Majnu.... tarteeb kuchh yoon ho jaati hai." The video caught the attention of the couple's daughter Esha Deol who reacted and wrote, "Wohoo love you both." Have a look at the same here:

In another video shared by the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor, the two of them can be seen indulging in a hilarious conversation while Dharmendra is dressed up as a police official. Alongside he wrote, "Hope you will like it."

Another video talks about comedy film as he wrote, "Comedy is difficult....but.... it goes well with me."

Dharmendra recently got nostalgic and shared a short clip from his 1981 romantic drama 'Aas Paas' embracing his unique dancing style on the song 'Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi.' He is seen shaking a leg with co-star Hema Malini in between lush green forest near the seashore. The 84-year-old star, in the caption to the post, thanked a fan for appreciation and noted, "Huma, Yes That is Dharam dance, full of fun but within the rhythm and theme of the song. Love you for appreciation."

pic.twitter.com/DsmPAYDXHc Huma , Yes That is Dharam dance, full of fun but within the rhythm and theme of the song . Love ❤️ you for appreciation. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 28, 2020

The storyline of Pratiggya revolves around Ajit (Deol), a common villager, who strives for vengeance of his father's death. Produced by Dharmendra and BS Deol, the film was a super hit at the box office. After Pratiggya, Dharmendra and Hema Malini went on to do films like Jagdeep, Johnny Walker, Meher Mittal and Ajith.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage