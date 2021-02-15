Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone lets out all her 'alter egos' as she grooves in cool video | WATCH

Actress Deepika Padukone is one of those stars who know exactly how to keep their fans entertained. Ever since the beginning of the year, Deepika had been sharing some cool, personal, and exciting things with her fans on social media. On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a super cool and fun video of her grooving and letting out her 'alter egos'. In the video, Deepika and her clones are dancing on a trippy song.

She captioned the post, "Me...And all my alter egos." Deepika chose to wear a yellow jacket over a sporty pink top and pink track pants.

Earlier Deepika shared another fun video with her fans. The actress took a Bake-off challenge with friend Hiteshi Mehta. In an almost 6 minutes long video, the two can be seen making some fun, secretive, and exciting revelations about each other.

Hiteshi made a surprising revelation about Deepika as she said that Deepika would wash everyone's clothes during her bachelorette, "On her bachelorette, she was obsessed with doing laundry for everyone because she doesn’t get to do laundry regularly."

She further added, "She would like, force us to give our clothes only so she could put it in the washing machine. Every day, twice a day, she was doing laundry and finding it so exciting."

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi. She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022. She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.