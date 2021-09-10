Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif are hard to recognise in this old pic from modelling days, can you spot them?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MARCUSJROBINSON Can you spot Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sophie Choudry?

An old photo of actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif from their modelling days has surfaced on the Internet. The photo, which was seemingly clicked during a fashion show features the two from their early modelling days when they had just started out 5their careers. The group photo also has Sophie Choudry posing with them. The photo was posted by fashion choreographer and model Marc J Robinson on Instagram.

"Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral,” he wrote while sharing the photo. Can you spot them?

Deepika is the one standing in a corner wearing a tube top and flared denim. Posing in front of her is Katrina sporting a brown sweatshirt over matching trousers.

On the film front, Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

The actress is also attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan's untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the actioner Hrithik Roshan.

She has also signed a Hollywood project. The actress will be starring in an upcoming international yet-untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy.STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner.