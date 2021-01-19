Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone interacts with fans, reveals her favourite food & what she does after waking up

Actress Deepika Padukone says she is more fond of baking than cooking and reveals she is an expert at making cookies. Not only this, but she even answered what she first does after waking up in the morning. On Tuesday, Deepika joined the latest Instagram trend and hosted a Ask Me Anything session for fans. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a couple of videos in which she was not only seen answering some of the questions but even wished one of her fans on her birthday.

When one fan asked her about the "favourite food that she makes by herself", Deepika said: "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength."

Further, a man behind the camera asks her the first thing she does after waking up to which she responds, "The first thing I do when I wake up is... I put my alarm off." Next, she gave a shout-out to a fan from Nagpur and said that she has never been to the place but will visit there soon.

She was recently asked about her comfort food and here's what she told:

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure, "Fighter", which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

-With IANS inputs