Daler Mehndi performs in Metaverse on Republic Day | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALER MEHNDI After technical glitch, Daler Mehndi finally performs in Metaverse on Republic Day | WATCH

Highlights Daler Mehndi has lent his voice to tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal' and 'Tunak Tunak Tun'

Fans can view Daler Mehndi's performance on the metaverse platform, PartyNite

Earlier, Metaverse has witnessed appearance of global pop artists like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber

Popular singer Daler Mehndi took his fans on a joyride as he performed at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a short clip of himself performing on his popular tracks and engaging with his fans. The singer dedicated a special track to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bhangra pop pioneer also performed his hit numbers 'Namoh Namoh', 'Jago India'. He wrote in the caption, "The metaverse man Daler Mehndi in real world!!"

Take a look:

Earlier, the Tunak Tunak hitmaker informed his fans about a technical glitch due to which the show got postponed. "Due to sudden surge of 15 lakh logins in our platform, we are facing a minor technical breakdown. So sorry, I'm not able to interact with you here today. Always proud of the outpouring love from my fans. Total 2 crore people witnessed this initiative. Login servers are now up & running. Keep rocking & Happy Republic Day!!," he wrote in the caption.

In the video he said, "Metaverse or Digital India aa gaya hai. Aaj ki kamaal shuruaat hui jab 15 lakhs log ek saath hamare server par concert attend karne pahunch gaye aur hamare servers itne huge response ke liye ready bhi nahi thay but Daler praaji ka charm, metaverse ki duniya and concert ka charm is tarah chamka ki servers bhi nahi sambhal paaye. Ab servers are back and puri duniya se kareeb kareeb 2 crore logo ne is new digital India ke initiative ko witness kiya and ye sabhi aap logo ki badaulat hua hai. Mein aap sabhi ka dhanyawad karta hu ki hamare idea ko aap sabhine saraha aur hamari company Gamitronics ke product Partynite ko ek naya hi roop de diya. Shukriya."

With this, he has become the first Indian to perform at a Metaverse virtual concert. Before him, global pop sensations including names like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande have made the audience groove to their peppy tracks at a Metaverse virtual concert. Fans can view his performance on the metaverse platform, PartyNite. For the unversed, in the Metaverse, artistes can perform anywhere in the world as people attend their concerts from the comfort of their homes.