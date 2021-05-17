Image Source : ANI COVID19: Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu CM's relief fund

As the second wave of COVID-19 continue to spread its wings, many celebs have come out in support of the central and state governments. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in need as well. Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh for the TN CM Public Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief. After making the donation, the actor addressed the media standing outside.

According to ANI, he handed over the amount to the CM at the secretariat and was quoted saying, "I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic."

Recently, Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai to personally hand over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently received his Covid-19 vaccine. His daughter Soundarya tweeted a photograph of the 70-year-old superstar getting the vaccine shot. In the photo, Rajinikanth sits wearing a mask on his face as he gets the jab on his left arm. His daughter stands next to him.

"Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe," Soundarya wrote alongside her father's photograph on Twitter.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth recently flew back to Chennai after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of 'Annaatthe'. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles.