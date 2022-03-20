Chunky Panday defends daughter Ananya Panday after she gets trolled for wearing see-through dress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY, CHUNKY PANDAY Ananya Panday is gearing up for upcoming project 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda

Recently, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday fell prey to online trolling after she was snapped at Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party wearing a sheer see-through dress. This is not the first time that actress had to face the heat of online bashing, even during the promotions of her last released film Gehraiyaan she had gone through a similar experience. Recently, her father and actor Chunky Panday came in support of the actress and expressed his opinion.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday said, "We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up."

Further, he said, "One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar."

"Getting laughed at for what you’re wearing is very common. We should take these things as a compliment. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind.”

He mentioned that the only way to deal with trolls is to laugh over their comments. "I tell Ananya, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’. We make sure that we don’t bother about trolls. She has learnt to laugh at herself. One shouldn’t let these things get to their heart."

For the unversed, as the paparazzi videos and photos of Ananya were shared online from the Bollywood party, trolls targetted her. "Did you sense what are you wearing...?" wrote a user, while another said, "Why suddenly whole bollywood is wearing ass revealing dress?" A third one accused her of copying Malaika Arora. The diva was spotted wearing a similar outfit at a recent get-together.

On the work front, Ananya has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023. Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda