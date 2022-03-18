Ananya Panday trolled for wearing see-through dress at Bollywood party: 'Are you copying Malaika Arora?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOVE_YOU_MY_FAVOURITE_ACTRESS Ananya Panday

At a recent Bollywood bash hosted by Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta, actress Ananya Panday grabbed the limelight as she made it to the party in a sheer see-through dress. The Gehraiyaan actress glammed up the style quotient with her bold sartorial choices and she pulled it off with panache. However, Ananya was trolled for her fashion choices on social media platforms.

As the paparazzi videos and photos of Ananya from the Bollywood party surfaced on the Internet, trolls targetted her. "Did you sense what are you wearing...?" wrote a user, while another said, "Why suddenly whole bollywood is wearing ass revealing dress?" A third one accused her of copying Malaika Arora. The diva was spotted wearing a similar outfit at a recent get-together. Take a look:

Recently, Ananya Panday encouraged people to use the safety tools available to them and have more control over their experience on Instagram.

She said, "As a young person, I understand the need of constantly wanting to share more about oneself, keeping up with trending moments and emerging culture, and hence being on Instagram. But that needs to be balanced with the need to be safe online. That's essentially the balance that I've previously articulated as my digital social responsibility, and taking it forward, I'm happy to be associated with Instagram's 'You Decide', so we can together, help make a difference in more people's lives."

On the work front, Ananya has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023. Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda