Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan mourn KK's demise; say his voice ensured the success of their films

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pawan Kalyan, KK and Chiranjeevi

Singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath sudden demise has left fans and celebs mourning, including Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. The actor-politician expressed his shock over the untimely death of the singer by writing a heartfelt, elaborate post about the singer's impact on his films. KK had lent his voice to Pawan Kalyan's 'Khushi' and 'Jalsa' films.

Pawan Kalyan's Statement

Pawan Kalyan remembered the songs KK had sung for his films and stated, "The sudden demise of noted singer Sri Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, pained me immensely." ALSO READ: KK's fan reveals singer was 'sweating profusely' as AC wasn’t working. Watch heartbreaking videos

"The songs he had sung in my films impressed fans and music lovers greatly. The song “Ye Mera Jahan” song in Khushi film has reached people of all ages.The voice of Sri KK is the reason for its success. He had sung in my films “My heart is beating..Adola” in ‘Jalsa’ movie, “Inthe inthinthe” in ‘Balu’, “Naalo nuvvu sagamai” in ‘Johnny’ and “Le le le le” in ‘Gundumba Shankar’. All these songs not only attracted the audience but also occupied a top-notch making the music lovers to do humming forever,” the statement added.

Further, it read, "Shockingly, he died just after he completed a musical concert. He was singing till his last breath. I offer my deep condolences to the bereaved family members of Sri KK. Only God can endow psychological courage to the family," the note concluded.

ALSO READ: KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Bappi Lahiri & Lata Mangeshkar: Indian music industry faces one loss after another

Chiranjeevi's Post for KK

Heartbroken over KK's demise, the Telugu actor took to social media and wrote, "Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul. He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Daama’ from ‘Indra’ for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK."

KK dies at 53

The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. He was 53. Kunnath was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He is survived by his wife and two children.