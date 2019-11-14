Kartik Aaryan goes Dheema Dheeme with school kids, Ananya and Shraddha share childhood photos

Bollywood celebrities share Children's Day special post on social media

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share special post on Children's Day. The stars walked down the memory lane to give their Insta fam a glimpse of their cutie pie avatar. While some dug into their archives to look for their childhood photos, others shared a picture or a video with kids. Children's Day is celebrated in honour of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This year marks 130th birth anniversary of the great visionary and freedom fighter. From Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and Kartik Aaryan, Instagram was flooded with Children's Day wishes from celebrities. In case you have missed them, have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable photo with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and wrote, ''Happy Children's Day!!''.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took this day to express his gratitude toward his parents and also wished his dad Boney Kapoor 'Belated Happy Birthday'. ''So it’s children’s day today & I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child...despite all their ups & downs I was always treated with love respect & care...they let me become my own person & be what I am today... also belated Happy birthday Dad. May ur love for matching tracksuits long continue... Love you... have an amazing year and stay the way you are...miss your smile Mom nowadays more than ever...hope u happy wherever you are...,'' the actor wrote.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty who is a proud mother of a son shared a cute picture on Instagram with Viaan and wrote a long note for her ray of sunshine.

''Your soul is healed being with children” Thank you, my son, for keeping my heart, mind and soul ALIVE. You're my ray of sunshine, on the gloomiest of days with your smile, hugs and wet kisses May you always be protected, loved, and blessed. Thank you for making me relive my childhood vicariously through you. Love you! Happy Children’s day to you and all the beautiful children out there who make their parents heart happy,'' the actress wrote.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan wished 'Happy Children's Day' and at the same time promoted his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. He shared a video in which he can be seen singing the latest track of the film Dheeme Dheeme.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday who often shares pictures along with an interesting caption shared a couple of her childhood pictures and took a jibe on his dress sense and her selfie taking skills.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a cute video of her granddaughter on Children's Day. Have a look:

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of junior and senior Ravie Kapoor on Children's Day.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha also went down the memory lanes.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker revisited her childhood. She also took a dig at the trolls. ''Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** adults. I meant “chatur” Aapne kya socha? PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha! #ChildrensDay,'' she wrote.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy shared his childhood picture wherein he is flaunting his moves at a birthday party. ''Bachpan se Bechaini thi ki Jeetun har baazi main HappyChildrensDay PS : Birthday Party performance on “Ek pal ka Jeena.” By the time I finished my “gig” everything was over. While the other kids eyed on Samosa, Chips (partially soggy) and the Cake( Flowy chunks of Alphabets), I was happy going home with applauses. And the return gift,'' the caption reads.