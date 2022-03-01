Chef Vikas Khanna pens emotional note on sister's death; Kapil Sharma, Neena Gupta send condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKAS KHANNA Chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radhika Khanna was suffering from Lupus and died due to multiple organ failures.

In a sad state of affairs, Chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radhika Khanna passed away on Monday (February 28). Vikas penned a heartfelt recalling of his memories with her along with a video montage and a picture remembering. He informed that she was suffering from Lupus and died due to multiple organ failures. Sharing a happy picture with his sister, Radha, Vikas wrote, "My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failures, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP."

Several celebrities took to the comments section and paid their condolences. Actress Neena Gupta wrote, "Omg cant believe." Shabana Azmi said, "Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas." Chef Vineet Bhatia commented, "Oh my good lord That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas." Chef Vicky Ratnani said, " so sorry to hear Chéf.Om Shanti." Chef Ranveer Brar and actor Gautam Rode also expressed grief in the comments section.

Vikas also shared a video compilation featuring his beautiful moments spent with Radha and captioned it, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing.” He added Randy Newman's song You've Got a Friend in Me to the video.

Commenting on the post. Kapil Sharma wrote, "Om shanti." Chef Vineet wrote, "The pain of losing a dear one is unmatched. Her fond memories will remain forever and she will still keep protecting you from heaven. Stay strong. Om shanti"

For the unversed, Vikas Khanna is a celebrity chef who was seen as one of the judges in the cooking based reality show MasterChef India Season 2. He has also appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia Season 6. Vikas has hosted all 4 seasons of Fox Life's popular food show Twist Of Taste. In 2019, he also stepped into the shoes of a director with the film The Last Color.

