Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary reacts to death hoax: Kaun hain ye log, Kahan se aate hain

Budding actor Avinash Tiwary has taken to social media to deny a hoax claiming he is dead. On Saturday, the "Bulbbul" actor tweeted react to a website news piece that reads: "Bulbul #Webseries Star #AvinashTiwary Passed Away. #RIPavinashtiwary." Commenting on the same, the actor wrote: "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. (Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little.) Thank you."

Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WfPhmH2OxR — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 18, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote on her verified account: "Thank God Avi @avinashtiw85 #FakeNews." Actress Aahana Kumra also reacted from her verified Twitter account, sounding disturbed by the hoax.

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary on Friday clapped back at director R Balki for saying, 'Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir'. In his response, Avinash Tiwari pointed out that R Balki would not know of the actors who are better than Ranbir and Alia. He added that new actors are not given an opportunity to make their debut into Bollywood. Moreover, Avinash Tiwari also claimed that R Balki and other people did not step out to watch new actors in theatres, which further contributed to the nepotism problem in the film industry.

Avinash Tiwary, who left his engineering degree to join Barry John's acting studio and later went to the New York Film Academy, has emerged as one of the promising talents in the industry. The 34-year-old actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan on the 2014 TV series Yudh. He made his movie debut with the ensemble film Tu Hai Mera Sunday and got his first lead role in Laila Majnu. The 2018 film, produced by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali, did not do well at the box office despite good reviews.

