BTS Jin Military Service: Seokjin's message to members in final moments leaves ARMY emotional

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What was BTS JIn's final message for other members before leaving for military service?

BTS Jin's mandatory military service began on December 13 and all the other 6 members- RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and Jhope, accompanied him to the entrance ceremony. They all posed with their Seokjin Hyung and teased each other as Jin left for 18 months to complete his duty. In the video shared by Bangtan TV on YouTube, it was clear that it was an emotional moment for all the members and they were unable to hold back tears. Now, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has revealed some details about the ceremony and what were Jin's last words to the other members before he left for military duty.

RM recently appeared on Meet the News, on KBS New 9 as a part of the promotions of his recently launched solo album 'Indigo'. When asked about Jin's message to the group, he revealed, "He didn’t say much. (Laughs) I’m sure he had a lot on his mind, though. He probably thought it through. When we eventually got to the training center, he said he’d do his best there. Like the eldest, he said that he’ll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes."

RM also shared that Jin kept the atmosphere light and asked the members to be happy and safe. He added, "A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS."

When asked what was his message to Seokjin, the BTS leader said, "What I said was… I asked him to take good care of himself. To come back to us in good health. I also wished him to complete his service safely and diligently, as I know he would. And I asked him to show them how strong he is, since he’s always strong."

It is said that all the members of BTS will reunite in 2025 after completing their individual military services. Asked when they will be back together infront of the ARMY, RM said that they will try their best to come back with same power. He said, "There is that famous cliche statement: You, who wears the crown, must endure its weight. Many people will be able to imagine, but the crown that is Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is quite heavy."

Meanwhile, after BTS Jin, Suga will be enlisting for military service. While Jin started his active duty, it is said that Suga will be exempted from the same because of his shoulder injury. BTS rapper Suga will carry out his mandatory military service as a social service agent, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting military and music industry sources. They said the 29-year-old rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. But details, including when his enlistment will happen, remain unknown.

Big Hit Music, the band's agency, refused to confirm the news about Suga. "BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist's personal information."

BTS, known for songs "Blood Sweat Tears", "DNA", "Idol", and the Grammy-nominated English tracks "Dynamite", "Butter" and most recently "My Universe" featuring British rock band Coldplay, had announced their hiatus in June.

Also Read: BTS Jin's 2014 tweet goes viral as he leaves for military service: 'Don't cry if...'

Also Read: BTS Jin Military Service: V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga's heartfelt notes for their 'Seokjin hyung'

Latest Entertainment News