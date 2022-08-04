Britney Spears slams church for refusing to host her wedding with Sam Asghari

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEY SPEARS Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears has called out a church in Los Angeles for refusing to host her wedding. Britney shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in the church, with a caption claiming her original plans were to get married there, Fox News reported. "I wanted to go every Sunday... it's beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST," she wrote.

According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, there is a required preparation course engaged couples must take before getting married in the Catholic church. And according to the Archdiocese of New York, one person in the couple must be a baptized Catholic to get married in the church. Britney and Sam Asghari got married at the former's home in June.

On June 11, Britney took to Twitter and shared pictures from her wedding. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together," she had tweeted.

The wedding was attended by a bevy of stars, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, who also designed the bride's wedding dress. Britney and Asghari met on the set of the 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016 and got engaged in September last year. Spears also became pregnant earlier this year but experienced a miscarriage in May. ALSO READ: Joker 2 release date announced, will Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker Folie A Deux'?

This is the Pop singer's third marriage. Before, that she was married to Jason Allen Alexander and to American singer Kevin Federline, with whom she got separated in 2007. She has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

(ANI)

Latest Entertainment News