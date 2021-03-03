BREAKING: Income Tax raid at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residence

Image Source : FILE IMAGE BREAKING: Income Tax raid at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl's residence

The residence of Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, actress Taapsee Pannu and others have been raided by the Income Tax department in Mumbai. According to the IT Department, the raised were conducted in the case of tax evasion. Multiple teams of the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over 22 locations in Mumbai and several other places, including the premises of the Phantom Films. Filmmaker Madhu Mantena's residence and office have also been searched.

The IT department also conducted a raid at KWAN's office. The company was also under scanner during the drugs investigation last year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death when the NCB conducted a raid on the company.

Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu have been vocal on the social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers' protest, which have been going at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy Vikas Bahl. Films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Shaandaar were produced under the production house. In 2018, the company announced its dissolution after sexual assault complaints against director Vikas Bahl by a former Phantom employee.

After dissolving Phantom Films, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap launched his new production company, Good Bad Films, whose digital affair started with film Choked. Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena also moved on with their independent projects

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)