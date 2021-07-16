BREAKING: Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri dies due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BALIKA VADHU FAN Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday in Mumbai. She was 75. The actress suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this morning. She had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018. The veteran actress has won three national awards for her roles in the films "Tamas", "Mammo" and "Badhaai Ho". She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the OTT anthology film "Ghost Stories" that was released earlier last year.

Surekha Sikri’s manager told Indian Express, “Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha Sikri made her debut in the 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films. She also grabbed many eyeballs for her powerful roles in Indian TV serials. She rose to fame as Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa in the show Balika Vadhu.

Last year, the evetran actress was admitted to hospital after suffering a brain stroke. This was the second time that Sikri had suffered a stroke, after November 2018. She was rushed to Criticare Hospital and was in ICU.