Surekha Sikri dies at 75: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, other celebs mourn her death

Celebs mourn demise of actress Surekha Sikri

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, known for her work in films "Mammo", "Badhaai Ho" and TV show "Balika Vadhu", died on Friday morning at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Bollywood personalities including Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Janhvi Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have mourned the death of three-time National Award-winning actress.

Mourning the demise, India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Surekha Sikri. She has left an indelible mark in her acting."

Surekha had been unwell for quite some time now, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tagged Surekha as one of the greatest talents."Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikri ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage. Can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre. Great craft and a graceful person!! RIP," Manoj tweeted.

Surekha's Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta said, "Bohat dukh hua." She shared a heartfelt video for the late actress. She also revealed about her 'Drama School' days with Surekha.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her co-star. Janhvi and Surekha Sikri worked together in a short film for Netflix's horror anthology Ghost Stories which also saw Vijay Varma.

Sharing a photo of Surekha Sikri from back in the day. Janhvi wrote "Surekha Mam, a true legend. RIP."

Actor Vijay Varma called Surekha's demise a loss to cinema. He wrote on his Instagram story: "What a force of nature she was. A true artiste. A big loss to cinema. Heartbroke."

"Rest in peace #SurekhaSikri ji," actor Randeep Hooda wrote.

Actress Divya Dutta, said that she would remember the late veteran star "very fondly".

"RIP #surekha ji. I'll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!" she wrote along with a picture she shared of her posing with Surekha.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called it a 'great loss to the industry'. "Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre, television, film actress & a great human being #SurekhaSikhri ji due to cardiac arrest. It's a great loss to the industry. My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones."

In recent years, Surekha Sikri won acclaim for her roles in the film Badhaai Ho, and the TV series Balika Vadhu. She rose to fame as Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa in the show Balika Vadhu.

The actress made her debut in the 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films. She also grabbed many eyeballs for her powerful roles in Indian TV serials.

