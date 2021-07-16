Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAJRAJ RAO RIP Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao pay emotional tribute

Surekha Sikri, three-time National Award-winning actress, popular as Dadisa of Balika Vadhu, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday in Mumbai. She was 75. Her co-stars, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao paid their tributes to the veteran actress through social media posts. Surekha had worked with them in the 2018 hit "Badhaai Ho", where the late actress played Khurrana's cantankerous grandmother.

Ayushmann posted a video clip of Sikri on his Instagram Story. In the clip, Sikri is seen reciting a few lines written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. In the monochrome video, Sikri, who wears a white shirt with bird prints, mouths the lines of "Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat".

"RIP Surekha Sikri," wrote Ayushmann, along with the video.

Gajraj, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures including some behind-the-scene pictures with Surekha from the sets of Amit Sharma directorial, Badhaai Ho.

Paying his tributes, the actor wrote, "Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion.

He added: "Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm. As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with."

Sikri had been unwell for quite some time, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.

Sikri made her film debut in the 1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka and made a mark with roles in films, TV and on stage over more than 40 years. She won the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for "Tamas" (1988), "Mammo" (1995) and "Badhaai Ho" (2018). She won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.

Don't miss these:

​National award winning actress Surekha Sikri dies due to cardiac arrest | Tribute pour in

Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death, says 'RIP Dadisa'

Avika Gor on Surekha Sikri: Lucky to have started my journey with her around