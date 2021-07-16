Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death, says 'RIP Dadisa'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPIKA71006872 Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death

Balika Vadhu fame veteran actress Surekha Sikri breathed her last today (July 16) morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actress was 75 and was unwell for quite some time owing to a second brain stroke last year. As the three-time National Award-winning actress rests in peace, her Balika Vadhu co-stars took to social media to mourn the sad demise. Actor Sidharth Shukla, who is known to play the role of Shiv in the TV show, took to Twitter to pay condolences.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "RIP Dadisa ……. May God bless your soul #SurekhaSikri" While working together on the most popular show, Sidharth had claimed that Surekha Sikri was his most favorite co-star.

Check out more pictures of Sidharth Shukla with Surekha Sikri-

Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPIKA71006872 Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death,

Image Source : TWITTER/@PURBALICHAKRAB7 Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death

Image Source : TWITTER/@PURBALICHAKRAB7 Sidharth Shukla mourns Balika Vadhu co-star Surekha Sikri's death

Actress Avika Gor, who played the younger version of Anandi in Balika Vadhu also paid tribute to Surekha Sikri. She wrote, "I am saddened to know about the demise of my mentor Surekha Sikri ji , one of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian cinema, a legend. She inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. RIP. Surekha ma'm was an inspiration and showed the way with grace."

She added: "What can I say about Surekha ji , who showed us the way, who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. She has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like her in every possible way. Her love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like her."

Surekha Sikri made her film debut in the 1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka and made a mark with roles in films, TV and on stage over more than 40 years. She won the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.

Sikri was born in Uttar Pradesh. Her father was in the Air Force and her mother was a teacher. She graduated from National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971.