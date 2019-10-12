Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Bigil Trailer Release Live: Know why are fans excited for Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer
Live now

Bigil Trailer Release Live: Know why are fans excited for Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer

Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer Bigil is made on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2019 16:30 IST
Representative News Image

Bigil trailer release live updates

Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Since the day makers announced the date and timing of the trailer release, fans couldn't contain their excitement. The trailer will be out at 6 PM on Saturday. The movie directed by Atlee Kumar also stars Jackie Shroff in an important role.

In the posters of Bigil, Vijay is seen in two avatars- a young lad sporting a jersey with Michael written over it and a lungi-clad man with grey hair. 

Produced by AGS Entertainments, Bigil is made on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore. The film boasts a stellar cast including Kathir, Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma and several others. Bigil is slated to release this Diwali on October 27.

Stay tuned for the live trailer release updates of Bigil.

 

Live updates : Bigil Trailer Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor acquitted in 22 year old chain pulling case Next StoryKajol shares happy picture as Helicopter Eela completes a year  