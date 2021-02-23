Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRISHTYRODE24, MAYURSAKHARE Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik ring in celebrations with tasty cakes | see pics

Bigg Boss 14 is finally over and we have the winner of the season as Rubina Dilaik and the first runner-up as Rahul Vaidya. The two most popular contestants of the season, who enjoy a massive fan base on social media platforms. As the two made their way to their homes after getting locked in the Bigg Boss house. They received sweet surprises and welcome cakes from their friends and family.

Rahul Vaidya recently shared a video of himself partying with his ladylove, Disha Parmar, a few friends and family. Rahul took to his Instagram and shared a fun video. He can be seen partying with his ladylove Disha Parmar, close friends, and family.

Just like the original song, Rahul in the video can be seen introducing himself as "Yeh main hun" followed by, "Yeh mera ghar hai" and with his friends and family in the background, the singer added, "Aur yhaan Pawri ho ri hai."

Dropping the video, he further captioned it, "#BiggBoss14 ke baad wali PAWRI"

Rahul's friend also shared a picture of the singer cutting two cakes. One of the cakes was a drip cake with vanilla cream cake and caramel. The other one looked like a pistachios cake, with Congratulations Rahul written on them.

The winner of the show Rubina Dilaik also received a sweet welcome from her husband Abhinav Shukla, her close friends including Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad and family. The actress cut a Bigg Boss trophy-shaped chocolate cake. The cake had "Congrats Winner 14 Bigg Boss...Super Proud" written on it.

Earlier, Rubina also shared a video of a special surprise that Abhinav did for her as she went home after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14.