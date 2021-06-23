Babil Khan's witty response to fan asking if Irrfan Khan is holding 'joint' in his hands

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Irrfan and Babil Khan

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, posted a set of pictures on Instagram with his father. In one the photos, the father-son duo can be seen spending some time with each other. While many have been loving the pics, a user asked Babil if Irrfan is holding a 'joint' in his hands.

The user was pointing out the photo where Irrfan is seen seated on a sofa with Babil by his side and the actor is seen holding a cigarette between his fingers. “Was that a joint?,”the Instagram user asked. Maintaining his calm, Babil replied, writing: “@stfu.bazookaaa_ I don't know where you saw a joint tbh, but if it's your own desires pulsating through; best of luck. No joints here buddy :).”

The photo is from Babil's latest Instagram post where the budding actor said he wishes his father, whom he fondly calls Baba, was around to witness the debutant working hard. "I've been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness," Babil wrote as the caption.

Babil seems to be talking about his debut project "Qala", which also stars Triptii Dimri, known for her role in the web series "Bulbbul". He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. announcing the same, he had shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen posing with a friend against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

"I have finished my first shooting schedule," he wrote, without divulging details of the shoot, adding, "Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you're not extremely careful and honest with yourself."

Babil then stressed that it will be the story that will be greatest.

"You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!" wrote Babil, who had earlier hinted about his acting debut.

He also shared a teaser video:

Irrfan lost his life to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020.