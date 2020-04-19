Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap play 'Who's more likely to'. Can you guess who initiated the first kiss?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap play 'Who's more likely to'

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have also joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have been playing 'Who's more likely to' while under home quarantine. After Janhvi- Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim and their mother, the couple took up the challenge and answered many interesting questions including who made the first move and who initiated the first kiss. The actor and his wife closed their eyes while answering the questions in the video in order to not influence each other.

Ayushmann and Tahira started answering by 'who wears the pants' and they both point towards themselves. Next, they answered about who made the first move and it was Ayushmann. But when asked about who initiated the first kiss, interestingly they both point towards themselves. Similar in the case when asked about who is smarter and who texts the other person first. They also answered who's more likely to earn more money and the duo agree on Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out the video here-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been actively encouraging fans to stay positive and follow the lockdown rules. The actor keeps sharing poems and videos of himself on Instagram in which he inspires the people to fight the battle against COVID-19 courageously. On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap has started a video series titled "The Lockdown Tales", where she narrates mini fictional stories with the aim to celebrate happy moments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the duo had come out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the coronavirus crisis. The two have for years supported a non-profit organisation in Delhi named Gulmeher, a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The NGO works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families. "Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need.

"Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now," Ayushmann, who has already donated to PM-CARES Fund, said.

I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://t.co/bIUDl5HlFA — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

