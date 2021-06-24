Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AVIKAGOR/YAMIGAUTAM Avika Gor treats fans with throwback photo with Yami Gautam from Rajkumar Aryan sets. Seen yet?

'Balika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor is one of the most popular names on the small screen. Not only this but she is quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her fit to fat journey or with her boyfriend. Recently, she left her fans impressed by sharing a throwback picture with none other than actress Yami Gautam. Confused, right? For those unversed, the two of them have worked together in the Television soap Rajkumar Aryan which aired in the year 2008. Avika, in the show, played the lead role while the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actress was seen playing the role of Bhairavi.

Apart from the two actresses, the show also featured Aniruddh Dave and Aditi Sajwan. Coming back to the throwback picture, it was clicked on the sets of the soap opera. Yami, in the same, can be seen dressed in her costume for the show while Avika looks adorable in her red t-shirt as she posed with the actress. The Sasural Sitar Ka actress while captioning the post wrote, "From the sets of Rajkumar Aryan! Choti Bhairavi and Badi Bhairavi @yamigautam (sic)."

Not only this, but she even shared a picture from her first ever shoot, which was for a bank advertisement. Avika shared the screen space with the star couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Sharing the picture, Avika wrote, "My first ever shoot. Ad for a bank. With the most humble legends ever! @sachin.pilgaonkar and @supriyapilgaonkar (sic)."

Avika stepped into the acting industry with the Colors popular social drama Balika Vadhu in which she played the role of Anandi. She even played a crucial role in Dipika Kakar's show. She has even been a part of the Telugu film Thank You which was directed by Vikram Kumar and also features Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitanya.