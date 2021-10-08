Amid Aryan Khan's arrest, Suhana posts Shah Rukh-Gauri's old photo to wish mom on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri

"Happy birthday ma," wrote Suhana Khan as she posted an endearing picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri on the latter's birthday. Wishing Gauri on her special day, Suhana chose to post a monochrome picture of her parents and tagged them in the post. Actress Ananya Panday and Gauri's friend Maheep Kapoor were among the first ones to react to the photo.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post for Gauri:

Suhana's post comes at a time when her brother Aryan Khan is in the custody of Narcotics Control Beaure (NCB) after he and seven others were arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. Aryan and his family have been getting extensive support from the film fraternity and celebs like Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh and Gauri to be with them during this time.

Catch all LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan's bail and Mumbai Drug Bust here

Related | Here's how Suhana Khan reacted to Hrithik Roshan's post for Aryan Khan; Alia Bhatt shows support

Filmmaker Farah Khan who's also a close friend of Shah Rukh wished Gauri on her birthday. "The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder," she captioned a photo of the couple.

Suzzane Khan too wished Gauri on her birthday. "Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless," she wrote.