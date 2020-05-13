Archana Puran Singh gives befitting reply to woman for calling her 'goodness' gesture ‘show off’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAPURANSINGH Archana Puran Singh recently helped needy with ration packets

Archana Puran Singh decided to hit back at a troll after she questioned her intentions and called her gesture a "show off". In her latest Instagram post, Archana shared a picture of a woman in need revealing that she has been sponsoring ration for those hit by the pandemic.​ Thanking her local ration shop owner Mohan and driver Dinesh in her Instagram post, the actress requested her fans to help those in need. Among many heartwarming messages praising her efforts, an Instagram user called her 'goodness' gesture ‘show off’.

“Show off karne chale aate hai (Look at her showing off),” the user had commented.

Archana responded to the user, saying: “How SAD you feel this way. I feel very bad for you. Hope you find enough goodness in your heart to RECOGNIZE goodness. And to follow their example. Not just me, but millions are helping others. Please help them instead of posting negative comments."

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana is known for her jolly nature. The actress is currently in quarantine with her family in Madh island. However, the lockdown couldn't stop her from entertaining her fans. Archana has been sharing videos of her conversation with her house help and guess what, fans are loving it. If you visit Archana's Instagram profile, you will see her house help Bhagyashree videos all over. And, why not? She is such a star.

In one of her videos, Archana showed her a newspaper article and told Bhagyashree that she has become popular. This not only left her speechless but she also went on to thank Archana. "#bhagyashrirocks...when she realises she's become a star #lockdown2020," the actress captioned the video. Bhagyashree couldn't believe that she has featured in a newspaper and asks the actress' son in her inimitable style that how come it got possible. Watch her super adorable reaction below:

