Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANA PURAN SINGH Archana Puran Singh pens heartfelt note for husband Parmeet on 29th wedding anniversary

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh and her actor-husband are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary today. To mark the special occasion Archana took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture along with a heartfelt note in the caption. She called Parmeet her best friend and recalled their beautiful moments together.

She penned a heartfelt note, "1992. 29 years. And not counting. Not counting the countless fights and the 'making ups', the joys and the tough times, the highs and lows, the good and the bad... our two beautiful boys, the houses we made into homes with each other, the trips we made together and are still making ... all made beautiful and meaningful because you were there to hold my hand through it all, my best friend, my companion, my sounding board... (my bashing board too) Here's lookin at you and me. Together. Always. Because nothing would make any sense otherwise. Happy Anniversary @iamparmeetsethi #anniversary #married29years (sic)."

Take a look:

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi tied the knot in 1992 and they are blessed with two sons - Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Before marrying each other, the couple were in a live-in relationship for about four years.

On the professional front, Archana made her film debut with Nari Hira's movie Abhishek opposite Aditya Pancholi in 1987. Her other works include Jalwa, Agneepath, Saudagar, Shola aur Shabnam, Aashiq Awara, Raja Hindustani, Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others.

She is known for her stint in comedy reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of the return of th show, there have been rumours that Archana has quit the show. The actress has now rubbished the gossip and said 'there is no truth to these rumours.'

On her return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran singh told ETimes, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."