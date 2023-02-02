Arbaaz Khan to host the chat show 'The Invincibles,' featuring Bollywood stalwarts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARBAAZKHAN Arbaaz Khan to host the chat show 'The Invincibles'

Arbaaz Khan is back with another interesting chat show. The actor-producer will host a six-part chat series named "The Invincible" that will take us back in time. His father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, will star in the opening episode.

The actor will be sharing the couch with the legendary stars of Hindi cinema and bringing us beautiful conversations. The chat show will feature Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Helen, Waheeda Rahman, Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt.

Speaking about 'The Invincibles', the actor-producer says, "Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evoke nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we've grown up listening to will get lost if we don't document them."

He further went on to say, "This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up closely. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who've created gold in the process."

The lineup of guests, curated by Arbaaz and his crew, is a fair blend of authors, filmmakers and megastars to provide a comprehensive look of the Hindi film industry and how everything operated before the corporatisation of cinema.

For the unversed, this is not Arbaaz Khan's first chat show; he also has Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan. In the show, he has honest conversations with celebrities about their social media experiences and how they respond to criticism with comedy or the perfect level of sarcasm. There have been two seasons of the chat show series so far, and various celebrities have appeared on it. It is available on Zee5.

WITH INPUTS FROM IANS

