Anushka Sharma starts shooting last leg of Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma starts last leg of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy shooting for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress' has been sharing BTS from the sets. The film marks her comeback to the big screen after four years. She was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is working extremely hard, going all out and about to make her big comeback. She has now started shooting the last schedule of her sports drama in Mumbai.

A source reveals: "Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for 'Chakda Xpress' for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film."

"Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai."

The Netflix film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Also read: Are Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan dating? Here's what we know

Chakda Xpress starring Anushka Sharma in the titular role, is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film is currently in production. It is said to be released next year.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in action amid Myositis diagnosis to promote Yashoda | PHOTOS

Latest Entertainment News