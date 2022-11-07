Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in action amid Myositis diagnosis to promote Yashoda | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in action amid Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actors in the Telegu film industry. She has proven herself with her acting prowess and amassed an unparalleled fan base. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Yashoda, recently made headlines after she revealed about her myositis diagnosis. The news left fans worried about her health. Now, after being diagnosed with the disease, the actress shared her first pictures and talked about strength in the caption.

On Monday, the Ye Maaya Chesave actress took to Instagram and shared pictures as she got decked up for a promotional event for Yashoda. In the pictures, the actress is seen clad in a black outfit with her glasses on. She is seen posing on a couch with a frozen expression and no smile on her face. Along with the pictures, she wrote a caption in which she talked about taking inspiration from filmmaker Raj Nidimoru to always show up for work. She wrote, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave, Show up !! I borrowed it for a day For #yashodathemovie promotions, see you on the 11th."

The pictures stirred the internet, and fans rushed to the comment section to hail the actress. One user wrote, "I pray and wish for ur speedy recovery sam." Another user wrote, "Get well soon mam." A third user wrote, "Lots of love n strength to you Sam."

Director Nandini Reddy also took to the comment section and wrote, "Anddddd she is back."

For the unversed, Samantha recently got diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. She took to social media and shared the news with her followers. She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Speaking of Yashoda, the film is written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It is set to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on November 11, 2022.

