Fans regret boycotting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra after watching it on OTT

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra got its OTT release on 4th Novemebr on Disney+ Hostar. The biggest blockbuster of the year has earned Rs. 431 crores at the worldwide box office. The movie faced some backlash due to its bad reviews Ndeven came under the boycott trend after its release. But it seems after watching the movie on the OTT platform fans are regretting missing the movie in theatres. Social media sites are abuzz with hundreds of tweets from the micro-blogging platform users saying that they shouldn't have followed the boycotted brigade and should have seen Brahmastra in the theatres.

One netizen wrote, "Wow. #Brahmastra is an incredible movie, both visually & concept-wise. Wish I had been able to watch it in theaters. First time I’ve watched a movie at home without picking up my phone in years. I cannot WAIT for part 2…..whenever that will be".

Adding the hashtag #Sorry, another user tweeted, "Today Early morning I watched half Brahmastra, will complete in the night today. This is a good movie and talked about ancient Hindu Culture, Varanasi, Shiv Mandir, etc all good. I feel sorry for boycotting such a good movie. I should have avoided it. It's Indian Avengers #Sorry".

#Brahmastra such an incredible story and visual effects. Sorry for missing it in theaters. Thanks, #Hulu and #hotstar, for streaming this movie", wrote another user. A Twitter user even requested the makers to re-release the film in theatres as they tweeted, "Popular Request: Re-release #Brahmastra for idiots like me who listened to the bad reviews and didn’t watch it in the theatres! What a movie! Amazing!!!!".

Another user regretted missing the movie and tweeted, "Can someone explain why everyone shat on #Brahmastra soo much? The level of animation and more so telling a story through that animation is next level. Feel like it got more hate than it deserved. #Disney #Hotstar".

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in a special cameo. The director shared that he intends to release the sequel Brahmastra Part Two as a Christmas release in 2025 and the threequel in 2026.

